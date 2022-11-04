UN chief calls on North Korea to end 'provocative action'

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on North Korea to end its missile tests.



"The Secretary-General reiterates his calls on the DPRK to immediately desist from taking any further provocative action and to fully comply with its international obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions," he stated on Friday.



North Korea is currently testing missiles again at an unusually high frequency. Observers fear that North Korea's first nuclear test in years is imminent.



The issue is also on the agenda of a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Friday.

