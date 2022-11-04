GERMANYS SCHOLZ, MINISTER HABECK TO ATTEND SINGAPORE BUSINESS TALKS

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck are due to attend a German business conference in Singapore next week, a government spokesman and the Ministry for Economic Affairs announced.



Scholz will be travelling there from Vietnam, before flying on to the G20 summit in Bali.



The German industry's Asia-Pacific Conference on November 13-14 will focus on how to broaden supply routes. German dependence on Russian fossil fuel has triggered a broad debate on reducing economic dependencies on China for other goods.



The ministry described the Indo-Pacifc as one of the world's most dynamic regions. Developments there had trade, climate and security implications for Germany and Europe, it noted.



For this reason, the government wanted to advocate at the conference for open markets, fair competition and a rule-based international order.



