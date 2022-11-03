News World Scholz flies to Beijing for 'candid talks,' vows change in ties

"The quest for national security — synonymous with the stability of the communist system — and national autonomy will be more significant going forward. And as China changes, the way that we deal with China must change too," he wrote on Thursday in an article for Politico.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has vowed to change the way his country deals with China, and promised a "candid exchange" as he flies for his inaugural visit to the Asian giant.



Although the war in Ukraine had changed many aspects of international relations, "even in changed circumstances, China remains an important business and trading partner for Germany and Europe — we don't want to decouple from it," wrote Scholz.



At the same time, Germany would "dismantle one-sided dependencies" when it came to relying on China for certain products or technologies.



"With Chinese investment in Germany, too, we will differentiate based on whether this business creates, or exacerbates, risky dependencies," he wrote, referring to the recent controversy over Chinese investment in the port in Hamburg.



The Chinese purchase was allowed to go ahead, but with conditions that limited its control over port operations.



"We will continue to insist on reciprocity [in business with China]. And where China refuses to allow this reciprocity, it cannot be without consequences," Scholz said.



Finally, Scholz said that in his talks he would not avoid "difficult issues" such as the status of Taiwan, or the Uighur people in the far-western province of Xinjiang.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian later said that the two countries were "partners, not rivals."



The spokesperson rejected criticism of the treatment of minorities in the Xinjiang region as interference in internal affairs.



"We refuse to allow China to be slandered and discredited," he said.



"Our cooperation and exchanges over the past half century have shown that mutual understanding far outweighs differences and cooperation far outweighs competition."



