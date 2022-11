G7 will not allow Russia to 'starve' Ukrainians this winter: Baerbock

The G7 group of nations will not allow Russia to inflict "starvation" on Ukrainians this winter as a result of its assault on the country, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Thursday.

"We will not allow the brutality of this war to lead to masses of elderly people, children, young people and families dying in the coming winter months," Baerbock said ahead of a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in Muenster.