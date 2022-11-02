US thanks Türkiye over resumption of Ankara-brokered grain deal

In a phone call with the Turkish foreign minister, the US secretary of state thanked Türkiye over the resumption of the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain deal.

According to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Antony Blinken discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, especially grain shipments via the Black Sea corridor.

The top Turkish diplomat informed his counterpart about the initiatives taken by Ankara to ensure that the grain deal is being implemented smoothly.

Çavuşoğlu and Blinken also discussed Finland and Sweden's NATO membership bids, and the US F-16 sales to Türkiye.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it would suspend its participation in the deal for what it alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea fleet at the port of Sevastopol.

Earlier on Wednesday, Türkiye and Russia announced Moscow's return to the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal following Ankara and the UN's mediation.