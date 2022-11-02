Russia says Western media trying to stir Gulf tensions

 Contact Us
November 02,2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday that Western media had launched a campaign that could trigger escalation in the Gulf, his ministry said.

In a telephone call with Hossein Amirabdollahian, Lavrov commented on "the harmfulness of the information campaign that has been launched by Western media", the ministry said in a statement summarising his remarks.

Lavrov told Amirabdollahian that such actions could result in a dangerous escalation of tension in the strategically important region, the ministry added.