8 vessels with agricultural products expected to pass through grain corridor: Ukraine

Ukraine's infrastructure minister announced on Wednesday that eight vessels with agricultural products are expected to pass through the grain corridor on Thursday, as Türkiye and the UN conduct efforts to keep the Black Sea grain deal in force following Russia suspending its participation.

"Black Sea Grain Initiative continues. On Thursday, November 3rd, eight vessels with agricultural products are expected to pass through the grain corridor. We got confirmation from ⁦the UN. Also, inspections will be carried out in the Bosphorus (Istanbul Strait) tomorrow," Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Kubrakov posted that 17 vessels passed through the humanitarian corridor in both directions, with two of them to Ukrainian ports for loading, in the past two days.

He further noted that 10 million tons of foodstuffs were exported in the past three months, adding: "This volume could be 30-40% more if Russia didn't block the inspection in the Bosphorus," he added.

Russia announced Saturday that it would suspend its participation in the UN-brokered Black Sea grain export deal due to Ukrainian attacks on its Black Sea Fleet's ships.

"We were forced to suspend participation in the grain deal. Nevertheless, we will continue the dialogue with the UN and Türkiye on topical issues under the agreement signed in Istanbul," Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.