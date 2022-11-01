UKS FORMER HEALTH SECRETARY SUSPENDED FROM PARTY AFTER AGREEING TO TAKE PART IN REALITY TV SHOW

UK's former health secretary suspended from party after agreeing to take part in reality TV show

Former British Health Secretary Matt Hancock was suspended from the ruling Conservative Party on Tuesday, after local media reported he would travel to Australia to take part in a British reality TV show.

Simon Hart, the chief whip responsible for maintaining discipline within the parliamentary party, said: "Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect."

Suspending a whip means an MP sits as an independent in the House of Commons.

Hancock was the health secretary for the first part of the pandemic, before being sacked for breaking lockdown rules after leaked pictures showed him embracing and kissing an aide, which in turn exposed the fact that the father-of-three was having an affair. Hancock, 44, subsequently left his wife for his mistress.

The Press Association (PA) was told by an ally of Hancock: "There are many ways to do the job of being an MP.

"Whether he's in camp for one-day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are. Where better to show the human side of those who make these decisions than with the most watched programme (I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!) on TV?

"Politicians like Matt must go to where the people are-particularly those who are politically disengaged. Matt's of the view that we must embrace popular culture. Rather than looking down on reality TV , we should see it for what it is-a powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generations."

Previous politicians who have appeared on the reality TV show include former Liberal Democrat MP Lembit Opik, and Conservative MP and former minister Nadine Dorries.

Dorries also had the whip suspended after appearing on the show, but it was later restored.



