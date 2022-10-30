100 killed in Somali car bombs

At least 100 people were killed in explosions in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu, media reports said Sunday.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said more than 300 were injured in the terrorist attacks after he visited the site of the blast, according to Somali National News Agency (SONNA).

He pointed out that fatalities could rise. "We will defeat and we already defeated this radical group," he said.

Two separate attacks carried by terrorists with bomb-laden vehicles left scores of casualties Saturday at an intersection in Mogadishu.