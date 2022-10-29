Ukraine: No Russian advance despite mobilization

Russia is not making progress in its war aims despite carrying out a partial mobilization, according to the Ukrainian military.



Despite a preponderance of weapons and more soldiers - including conscripted reservists - Russia had not seized new territories, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said in Kyiv on Saturday.



The Russian Defence Ministry had previously announced that the partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists had been completed. Some 82,000 were said to be on the front line.



Ukraine continues to focus on liberating occupied territories and preventing the Russian occupiers from seizing new regions, Zaluzhnyi said in a meeting with US Chief of Staff Mark Milley.



According to the Ukrainian general staff, 300 members of the Russian forces were "eliminated" in the Donetsk region alone.



In the Luhansk region, the Ukrainian authorities reported that up to 20 occupiers were killed in artillery fire on a Russian barracks and military equipment.



This information could not be verified by independent sources.



The Russian side reports almost daily that hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers have been killed.