HUNGARYS STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED FOR 180 DAYS

In Hungary, the "state of emergency", which was declared in order to take quick decisions against the threats posed by the Russia-Ukraine war, has been extended.

In the statement made by the Government Information Center (KTK), it was noted that the war in Hungary's neighbor Ukraine continues and it was decided to extend the duration of the emergency declared on May 24 due to the humanitarian disaster caused by the war putting Hungary in a state of emergency.

The emergency, which has been extended for 180 days, provides the legal framework for the government to make efficient and rapid decisions to help those fleeing the war, as well as protect Hungary's physical, economic, and energy supply security, the statement said.