A number of countries congratulate Türkiye on 99th anniversary of Republic Day

A number of countries on Saturday congratulated the Turkish people and government on the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

In a message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Turkish nation and said Türkiye has become one of the most powerful countries that are getting stronger every day, developing rapidly and having a say in the international arena.

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's prime minister, also extended greetings to Türkiye.

Sharif said on Twitter: "On the 99th Republic Day of Turkiye, I extend our heartiest felicitations to President @RTErdogan & the people of Turkiye. The heroic struggle of Turkish people for independence under the leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk holds a prominent place in the annals of history.

"Over the years, Turkiye's impressive economic strides under President Erdogan are acknowledged by the world. Pakistan seeks to deepen its multifaceted ties by further exploring the vast untapped potential in trade, commerce & industry."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated the people of Türkiye on the anniversary of the founding of the republic.

In a statement, Blinken said: "The relationship between Turkey and the United States is vital and grounded in the deep cultural and commercial ties between our two countries, as well as our work together as NATO Allies in furtherance of regional and global peace, security, and prosperity. We appreciate Turkey's steadfast commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid Russia's ongoing aggression.

On this special day, we join with our Turkish friends in celebration and are grateful for our longstanding and close ties."

The Greek Foreign Ministry also extended greetings to the people and the government of Türkiye in a message posted on Twitter.