Plane goes through thunderstorm, receives damage but saved: video

A flight that won't be forgotten was experienced by passengers of a LATAM airplane that was moving from Santiago de Chile to Asunción del Paraguay.

The plane went through a thunderstorm, which caused serious damage to the front part of the plane and caused scary moments for everyone.

"My God, please, Holy God!" exclaimed some people who recorded the strong turbulence.

As Latam expressed in a statement, "the passengers and the crew are in good condition." Images of the plane, after landing, show that its nose was destroyed.