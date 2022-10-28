Fenerbahçe Beko beat Anadolu Efes 88-79, win Turkish basketball derby in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko won the Turkish basketball derby Friday with a 88-79 victory against Anadolu Efes in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague to stay atop of the standings.

The game at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Sports Hall was tight until the third quarter. Visiting Fenerbahçe Beko were leading by five points, 49-44 before the break and never looked back.

Fenerbahçe Beko stretched the lead to double digits in the third quarter to make it 58-48 after point guard Scottie Wilbekin scored a two-pointer with 6:44 remaining.

Fenerbahçe Beko led 71-62 by the end of the third and scored 17 points in the final quarter.

Wilbekin scored 25 points and was the game's high scorer.

Serbian guard Marko Guduric racked up 19 points for Fenerbahçe Beko.

Anadolu Efes star Vasilije Micic dropped 19 to lead his team.

Fenerbahçe Beko are on top of the EuroLeague with a 5-0 record.

The loss dropped Anadolu Efes to the 11th spot.

Defending champions Anadolu Efes have a 2-3 record in the 2022-23 EuroLeague regular season.