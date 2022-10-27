News World Russian overnight attacks target greater Kiev area

Russian overnight attacks target greater Kiev area

DPA WORLD Published October 27,2022 Subscribe

Russian air strikes targeted the area surrounding Kiev early on Thursday, according to Ukrainian authorities.



One municipality had been shelled, Governor Olexiy Kuleba said on Telegram without naming the affected town. Rescue services were deployed to the scene, he added.



Some of the missiles had been intercepted, according to the governor.



The new attacks came after the air raid alarm was sounded four times in the capital on Wednesday.



In southern Ukraine, the Russian army launched more than 20 Iranian Shahed-136 combat drones of the type in the two hours before midnight, the Ukrainian air force said on Thursday.



Nineteen of the drones had been shot down, most of them over the Odessa region, it said.



The information could not be independently verified.



Meanwhile, on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, a power station was attacked by a drone, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the governor appointed by occupying Russian forces, said on Thursday.



During the overnight attack in Sevastopol, a transformer caught fire, but it had not been connected to the grid at the time, according to Razvozhaev.



No one was injured and there was no impact on the port city's power supply. The drone was intercepted on its approach to the power plant, the governor wrote on Telegram. Sevastopol is the base of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.



There have been several blasts at military installations and drone attacks reported from Crimea over the past months.



Ukraine doesn't officially claim responsibility for the attacks, but the incidents suggest that the country is capable of targeting objects far beyond the front line.







































