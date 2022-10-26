US troop deployment in Romania raises threat against Russia

US troop deployments in Romania increase the threat against Russia, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, vowing that Moscow would take this into account as it acts to ensure its security.

The movement of US contingents does not bring predictability and stability to the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

Peskov's remarks came after American media reported that the US Ground Forces' 101st Airborne Division stationed in Europe was ready to enter Ukrainian territory if the conflict with Russia escalated further, or a NATO ally was attacked.

Asked about the possibility of a visit to Ukraine by representatives from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to investigate Russian allegations that Kyiv was planning to detonate an improvised nuclear device, or "dirty bomb," Peskov said Russia was in contact with the organization.

On the nine-year sentence of US basketball player Britney Griner, Peskov refused to comment on "courts' decisions."

While admitting that an exchange of prisoners between the US and Russia was possible, he said countries should not publicly comment on such matters before they occur to avoid harming the process.

Griner, 31, was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on suspicion of trying to illegally import hashish oil into Russia.

She pleaded guilty in July to drug charges but has maintained she used medicinal cannabis to treat pain and denied intending to violate Russian law.

In August, Moscow's Khimki City Court sentenced Griner to nine years in prison and a fine of 1 million rubles ($15,500).

Calling the sentence "unacceptable," US President Joe Biden urged Russia "to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates."

One of the world's top basketball players, Griner helped the US Women's National Basketball Team win two Olympic golds in 2016 and 2020 and two world championships, one in Türkiye in 2014 and the other in Spain in 2018.

In Russia, she had played for BC UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2014.