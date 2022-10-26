Putin says Ukraine has lost its sovereignty to the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin lashed out at Washington's support for Kiev, claiming Ukraine has "de facto" lost its sovereignty and become a tool of the United States.



The US is using Ukraine as a "battering ram" against Russia and other post-Soviet countries, Putin said on Wednesday.



Washington is increasingly arming Ukraine with heavy weapons in its fight against Russian forces, while ignoring the fact that the country is seeking a nuclear bomb, Putin alleged.



"It is also known that there are plans for a provocation to use such a so-called dirty bomb," he said once again, a claim that has been slammed by Kiev and its allies in the West as "nonsense."



The Russian leadership has been saying for days that Ukraine is planning to use a dirty bomb - meaning a conventional explosive device that disperses radioactive material - without providing any evidence.



On the other hand, Washington and European capitals have said it is Moscow that could be planning such an attack on Ukraine.



Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday made phone calls to his counterparts in countries such as China and India to point out such a supposed threat, after holding similar conversations with other capitals earlier in the week.



The Kremlin announced that Moscow was also in talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the subject. Kiev has already invited experts from the UN nuclear watchdog to come to Ukraine to see for themselves the baselessness of Russian accusations.



Putin made his comments during a meeting of representatives from state security bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The CIS promotes cooperation among former members of the Soviet Union.

