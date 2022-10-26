Biden, Sunak reaffirm 'special relationship,' agreed Ukraine support

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks past Larry the cat outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 25, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden and new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a phone call on Tuesday, reaffirmed their two countries' "special relationship" and agreed on the importance of supporting Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

Biden and Sunak also agreed on the importance of working together to address the challenges posed by China and to secure sustainable and affordable energy resources, the statement said.

They also discussed their commitment to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, it said.























































