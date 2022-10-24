Australian states hit by heavy rain, flooding

Australian states New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania were hit by heavy rains that caused flash floods in several areas, local authorities said on Monday.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said his state is facing flood threats on multiple fronts and many of its areas have already been impacted by recent flood events.

"With further heavy rain, gusty winds, and severe thunderstorms forecast from today until mid-week, we urge residents to remain vigilant, and stay up-to-date with the latest forecast and warnings via the SES and BOM websites and follow the advice of emergency services," Perrottet tweeted.

The emergency service also issued a warning for local residents living in Winterton Parade between Pitt Street and the Wilsons River Pitt Lane to evacuate as Lower North Lismore is flooding.

Local authorities also found the body of a woman who was missing after a heavy flood in Gulgong.

Australian Bureau of Meteorology also issued a warning of a severe thunderstorm on the east and northeast coasts.

"A low in Northwest Victoria is extending a trough up into Southwest Queensland. Thunderstorms are developing in the moist airmass to the east of this trough today. Thunderstorms are also developing near the northeast coast," said the bureau in a statement.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, large hailstones, and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations that may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Orange, Dubbo, Cobar, and Bourke," it added.