Fighting continues in eastern Congo as army warns civilians

The military in the Democratic Republic of Congo said M23 rebels attacked its positions in the east as fighting continued for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday in the North Kivu province.

"The enemy has tried again to attack our positions in the town of Ntamugenga, Rutshuru territory but the army is countering it," Lt. Col. Guillaume Njike Kaiko, army spokesman in the region, told reporters.

Kaiko urged residents to avoid moving from place to place and claimed the army had captured some rebels.

The clashes resumed last Thursday in the Rutshuru territory, after a lull of a few weeks, sending thousands of people to seek refuge in neighboring Uganda.

Local authorities said at least four civilians had been killed and a dozen wounded.

The Democratic Republic of Congo accuses neighbouring Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels, claims Rwanda denies.