UKRAINES ZELENSKIY: ONLY RUSSIA COULD USE NUCLEAR ARMS IN EUROPE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that only Russia was capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe.

Zelenskiy criticised Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's suggestion in calls to Western counterparts that Ukraine might be preparing to use a "dirty bomb" in the current conflict -- a conventional weapon laced with nuclear materials.

"If anyone can use nuclear weapons in this part of Europe -- it can be only one source -- and that source is the one that has ordered comrade Shoigu to telephone here or there," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video message.

He said that Shoigu's "telephone carousel" made matters clear: "...Everyone understands full well. They understand who is the source of all the dirty things imaginable in this war."