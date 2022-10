Small plane crashes into car gallery in US: 2 dead

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a car dealership parking lot in Ohio, the US.

A small plane flying from Columbus, Ohio, crashed into the parking lot of a car dealership in Marietta, Ohio.

The pilot and a passenger on the plane were killed. Many cars caught fire in the resulting fire in the parking lot.

Authorities reported that the plane crashed about 35 minutes after takeoff for an unknown reason.

An investigation has been launched into the accident.