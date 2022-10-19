50,000 registered for Iran protest in Berlin on weekend

A large protest organized by a women's collective is planned in Berlin for Saturday to support the weeks-long protests in Iran.



The police said on Wednesday they had registered 50,000 participants for the demonstration near the main government buildings in the centre of the city, starting at 3 pm (1300 GMT).



According to the police, the organizers are the "Woman* Life Freedom Kollektiv," with the stated aim of standing up against oppression and discrimination in Iran.



The well-known Iranian activist Hamed Esmaeilion has also backed the demonstration.



His family died in the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran in January 2020. Since then he has been active in demonstrations abroad against the Islamic Republic.



The mass protests in Iran were triggered by the death of the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in mid-September.



The morality police had arrested her for allegedly not complying with the compulsory regulations on wearing a headscarf.



She died in police custody on September 16.



Since her death, thousands have been demonstrating across the country against the repressive actions of the government and the Islamic system of government.



