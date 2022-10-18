Brits warned of power, gas outages on cold nights this winter

Households in Britain may see blackouts and gas outages in the coming winter between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. amid an ongoing energy crisis, the head of the National Grid warned.

John Pettigrew said electricity and gas may be switched off on "those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February" if energy supplies suffer due to the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the Financial Times's Energy Transition Summit on Monday, Pettigrew said the National Grid had not changed its "base case" that there would be sufficient gas and power to meet demand in Britain this winter.

However, he said the blackouts could occur if temperatures drop particularly low in a worst-case scenario.

"In the context of the terrible things that are going on in Ukraine and the consequences of that, right that we set out what some of the potential risks could be."

The National Grid earlier this month said it was "unlikely" that Britain would run low on supplies.

Britain gets 40% of its electricity from gas-fired power stations, with gas also heating the majority of homes, according to a report by Sky News.