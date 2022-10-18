30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed since Oct. 10: Ukrainian president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday that 30% of his country's power stations have been destroyed since Oct. 10, causing massive blackouts across the country.

Sharing a video from a state-affiliated account on Twitter, Zelenskyy described Russian attacks as "terrorism" which targeted Ukrainian energy and critical infrastructure.

"Since Oct. 10, 30% of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country," Zelenskyy noted.

He also expressed that there is "no space left for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime."

Zelenskyy's statement came amid Russian forces having launched a new series of airstrikes on Kyiv and multiple regions in Ukraine since last week.

Besides Kyiv, missile and drone strikes were reported in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, and Sumy regions.