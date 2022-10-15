World extends condolences over deadly coal mine blast in Türkiye

Türkiye received messages of condolence from around the world on Saturday over a coal mine blast that killed 40 people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for those who lost their lives in the explosion in the mine quarry in the northern Bartın province.

According to a written statement from Kremlin, Putin said: "Please accept our deepest condolences regarding the tragic consequences of the accident that took place in the mining pit in Bartın."

Putin conveyed his sadness and support to the families and relatives of the injured, wishing for a speedy recovery.

Ukrainian President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a message of condolences for those who lost their lives due to the mine explosion in Türkiye.

"I learned with deep sadness the news that a mining explosion occurred in the Amasra district of Bartın. I offer my condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Zelenskyy said on Twitter in Turkish.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also sent a condolence message to Erdoğan for the mine explosion.

Aliyev conveyed his condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives and also wished healing for the wounded.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif issued a message of condolence for those who lost their lives in the mine explosion. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families and the Turkish people. I wish the trapped people to be rescued as soon as possible," Sharif added.

Erdoğan said on Twitter that the efforts launched right after the incident in Bartın are still underway with the participation of a large number of corporations and the ministers in the actual field.

"The families and sons of our miner brothers and sisters we have lost are entrusted to us," Erdoğan said, adding: "Although we cannot compensate for the loss of life, and even if we cannot bring back our deceased brothers and sisters, we will not allow even the smallest victimization and take care of all these families."

He underscored that Türkiye's judicial authorities will investigate the incident from all aspects, and "will not leave even the slightest negligence unrequited."