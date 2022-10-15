 Contact Us
The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine. It said that the two volunteers from an unnamed ex-Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice and were killed by return fire.

Published October 15,2022
TERRORIST ATTACK ON RUSSIAN MILITARY SITE LEAVES SEVERAL DEAD

The Russian Defense Ministry said that two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, before getting killed.

The ministry called the incident a terrorist attack.