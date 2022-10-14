News World Ukrainian army has 40,000 women in its ranks

Ukrainian army has 40,000 women in its ranks

DPA WORLD Published October 14,2022 Subscribe

Around 40,000 women are serving in the Ukrainian armed forces, as the embattled nation seeks to fight off ongoing attacks by Russia.



More than 5,000 women are on the front line of combat operations, Lieutenant General Serhiy Naev of the Armed Forces High Command told Ukrainian television on Friday.



Ukraine has 8,000 women officers, he said.



All military assignments are open to women and in the ranks of the armed forces, there are female snipers and commanders of vehicles, artillery and drone units.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said in the past that women make up 22% of the Ukrainian armed forces.



At the beginning of the Russian invasion in February, the Ukrainian army had about 200,000 members.







