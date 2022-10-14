Ukraine: More than 1,600 settlements liberated since start of war with Russia

Ukrainian forces have liberated a total of 1,620 settlements since the start of Russia's war, the presidential office said on Friday as the country marked Defenders Day.

In a post on Telegram, Kiril Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said "heroic resistance" to reclaim occupied Ukrainian lands from Russian forces still continues.

"I congratulate everyone who defends Ukraine, and we remember everyone who gave their lives for Ukraine. Thanks to you, 1,620 settlements have already been liberated from the Russian invaders," Tymoshenko said.

Russia started its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February, which besides casualties has displaced millions and affected the global economy.

Kyiv's forces made advances in recent weeks, while Moscow called up more reservists and annexed four Ukrainian regions following "sham" referendums.

This week Russian forces launched new missile strikes in Ukraine following an attack on a strategic bridge linking Russia to Crimea, which it illegally annexed in 2014, drawing widespread international condemnation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the latest strikes were in response to explosions on the Kerch Bridge, and other "terrorist attacks" carried out by Ukraine's intelligence.

Ukraine celebrates Defenders Day annually on Oct. 14, first introduced in 2014 by former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

In a video address, Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine's armed forces for defending their country.

"It seems that the current enemy in its evil unites all the enemies of our statehood that we faced before," he said. "And by defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies who encroached on Ukraine - on those who lived, who live and who will live on our land. This will be a victory for all our people. This will be a victory for the armed forces of Ukraine."







