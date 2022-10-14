News World G7 ministers: Iran 'must end' persecution of women and girls

G7 ministers: Iran 'must end' persecution of women and girls

"Women's rights are human rights and the Iranian authorities are obligated under international law to guarantee the equal and full enjoyment of all human rights by all women and girls," the ministers said in a joint statement issued after a meeting in Berlin.

Published October 14,2022

German Women's Affairs Minister Lisa Paus and her counterparts from the remaining G7 countries have appealed to Iran to put an end to violence and repression of protests in the country.



The Iranian government "must end all forms of persecution and violence against all Iranians, Iranian women and girls in particular," they said.



Various gender equality policy issues were discussed at the meeting. The G7 representatives reaffirmed their continued shared commitment to a gender-equal world.



"Gender equality is a universal human right and a fundamental value of democratic societies. Around the globe, however, women still have to fight for this right," Paus said.



Germany currently chairs the G7 group, which also includes France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the United States and Britain.







