Coal mine explosion kills scores of workers in Black Sea town of Amasra

At least 22 workers have been killed Friday in a blast at a coal mine in northern Türkiye, according to the Turkish health minister.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said eight others were receiving intensive care treatment in a hospital after being pulled out alive from the methane gas blast in the Black Sea town of Amasra on Friday.

Five are at the Emergency Response Center established in the area, he added.





"We are facing a truly regretful situation," Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu told reporters after urgently flying out to the small coal mining town of Amasra.

"In all, 110 of our brothers were working (underground). Some of them came out on their own, and some of them were rescued."

Soylu also confirmed early reports that nearly 50 miners remained trapped in two separate areas between 300 and 350 metres (985 to 1,150 feet) below ground.

Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said initial findings indicate the blast was caused by firedamp, an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mines



Dozens of miners are believed to be trapped underground since around 6:15 p.m. local time (1515GMT), with nearly 150 personnel engaged in search and rescue operations.

Bartin Governor Nurtaç Arslan earlier said 12 miners had been pulled out and at least 49 were trapped, but authorities are yet to release an updated figure.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is closely monitoring the situation, the Turkish Presidency said on Twitter.





He has cancelled a planned trip to the eastern Diyarbakir province and will instead travel to Amasra on Saturday.

In a tweet, Erdoğan said search and rescue operations are progressing "rapidly" at the mine.





