Several arrested after attempt to blow up TurkStream pipeline: Russia

Several people have been arrested after a foiled attack on the TurkStream gas pipeline on Russian territory, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The saboteurs were caught and several people were arrested. They wanted to blow up the facility on our territory," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of trying to damage the TurkStream pipeline, which carries Russian gas to Türkiye.

He said it was part of several "terrorist attacks" carried out by Ukrainian special services targeting Russia's critical infrastructure, including energy systems.

Russia has enhanced surveillance measures following recent leaks at the Nord Stream gas pipelines and oil leak from the Druzhba pipeline in Poland.

Putin also spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about the TurkStream attack during their meeting in Astana on Thursday.

Russian intelligence first reported the attack late last month, saying it aimed to halt Russian gas supplies to Türkiye.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement on Sept. 22 that it arrested a Russian national who was involved in the sabotage bid.

The suspect said he was recruited by Ukraine's Security Service, according to the FSB.