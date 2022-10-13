Hindu mob ransack mosque in Haryana, attack Muslims offering prayers

A Hindu mob allegedly ransacked a mosque, attacked Muslims offering prayers, and threatened them with expulsion from their village in the northern Indian state of Haryana, a police official said on Thursday.

Police have started an investigation based on the complaint of Subedar Nazar Mohammed, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

"We have already registered a case in the incident," Manbir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Manesar Police, told Anadolu Agency.

However, no arrests have been made, he said, adding, "We are looking for those who were involved in the incident."

The incident took place on Wednesday night in the Bhora Kalan area of Gurugram, close to the capital New Delhi.

According to Mohammed's complaint registered with Bilaspur police station, around 150 miscreants vandalized the local mosque, assaulted people offering prayers, and threatened them with expulsion from the village. They even locked the mosque gate from the outside.

He said the village has only four houses of Muslim families.

The case was registered under the India Penal Code for deliberately outraging religious beliefs, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, rioting and rioting by carrying weapons.

Three people involved in the incident have been identified.

Attacks by members of right-wing Hindu groups in India have increased since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power. Activists believe that Modi's rise to power has bolstered the radical Hindu groups.







