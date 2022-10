Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak gestures at the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) headquarters in Vienna, Austria October 5, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Week event that the leak on the Druzhba oil pipeline appeared to have been eliminated.

Novak also said that security measures at the TurkStream pipeline, which carries Russian gas to Türkiye, had been "stepped up".