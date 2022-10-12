 Contact Us
News World Russia launches new Angolan satellite into orbit

Russia launches new Angolan satellite into orbit

A Proton-M rocket blasted off at 1500 GMT and Angosat-2 was "being put into orbit", the agency said. Angosat-1 was also deployed by a Russian rocket in December 2017, but Moscow announced it had lost control of the satellite as soon as it entered orbit.

AFP WORLD
Published October 12,2022
Subscribe
RUSSIA LAUNCHES NEW ANGOLAN SATELLITE INTO ORBIT

Russia launched a new Angolan communications satellite on Wednesday from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the Roscosmos agency said, after Luanda's first satellite was lost in space.

A Proton-M rocket blasted off at 1500 GMT and Angosat-2 was "being put into orbit", the agency said.

Angosat-1 was also deployed by a Russian rocket in December 2017, but Moscow announced it had lost control of the satellite as soon as it entered orbit.

Contact was re-established several days later before it was totally lost into space.

Under an agreement with Luanda, Russia built Angosat-2 to replace the first satellite with the aim of improving internet access and television coverage in Africa.