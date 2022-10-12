Russia launches new Angolan satellite into orbit

Russia launched a new Angolan communications satellite on Wednesday from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the Roscosmos agency said, after Luanda's first satellite was lost in space.

A Proton-M rocket blasted off at 1500 GMT and Angosat-2 was "being put into orbit", the agency said.

Angosat-1 was also deployed by a Russian rocket in December 2017, but Moscow announced it had lost control of the satellite as soon as it entered orbit.

Contact was re-established several days later before it was totally lost into space.

Under an agreement with Luanda, Russia built Angosat-2 to replace the first satellite with the aim of improving internet access and television coverage in Africa.