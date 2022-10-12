London says Russia is using Iranian drones in Ukraine campaign

Russia used Iranian drones as part of its massive shelling of Ukraine this week, according to according to British intelligence.



But the unmanned Shahed aircraft are slow and fly very low, making them easy for air defences to hit, the Ministry of Defence in London said on Wednesday in its daily intelligence update on the war.



However, there is a "realistic possibility" that Russia has had some success with using several drones at the same time, it said.



With Russian warplanes being of only limited effectiveness because of Ukraine's anti-aircraft defences, the Russians continue to lack an aerial attack weapon that offers a reliable, sustained and accurate strike capability. This is one of the most important gaps in the Russian war against Ukraine, according to the assessment.



Russian troops have been using Iranian drones, including Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, since at least August, the ministry said, adding: "Despite a reported range of 2,500 kilometres, the Shahed-136 has only a small explosive payload."



The British Ministry of Defence has been publishing daily updates on the course of the Russian war against Ukraine since it began at the end of February.



