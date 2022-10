Ukraine 's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Monday the series of strikes launched by Russia on Ukraine showed Putin was "desperate because of battlefield defeats" after recent gains from Kyiv.

"No, Putin was not 'provoked' to unleash missile terror by (a blast on the) Crimea Bridge... Putin is desperate because of battlefield defeats and uses missile terror to try to change the pace of war in his favour," Kuleba said on Twitter.