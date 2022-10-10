Zelensky says Ukraine not 'intimidated' by Russian strikes

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said his country will not be "intimidated" by Russia's missile strikes on Ukrainian cities that killed at least 11 people.

"Ukraine cannot be intimidated. It can only be more united. Ukraine cannot be stopped," Zelensky said in a video shared on social media. He also promised to make the "battlefield even more painful" for Russian troops.

Zelensky also wrote on Telegram that he spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden about air defences after a series of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

"Had a productive conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden," he said.

"The main topic of discussion was air defence. Currently, this is the number 1 priority in our defence cooperation."