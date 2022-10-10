EU condemns 'heinous' Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities

The European Commission condemned as "heinous attacks" Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday that killed civilians and damaged civilian infrastructure.

"They are barbaric and cowardly attacks" Peter Stano, a spokesperson for the European Union's executive arm told a regular news briefing.

He described the strikes as a contravention of international humanitarian law and said it amounted a "further escalation" of the war in Ukraine that was totally unacceptable.

Referring to a complaint by Moldova that three cruise missiles fired by Russia had violated its airspace, he said using airspace of neighbouring countries to attack Ukraine was also unacceptable.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted: "Such acts have no place in 21st century. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We stand with Ukraine. Additional military support from the EU is on its way."







