News World Another mass grave discovered in liberated Lyman - governor

Another mass grave discovered in liberated Lyman - governor

Pavlo Kyrylenko published photos on his Telegram channel on Friday evening showing emergency personnel wearing white protective suits in a cordoned-off area. The dead could be both Ukrainian soldiers or civilians, it said. The exact number of bodies in the mass grave, among them several toddlers as well as entire families, is still to be determined, according to the police.

DPA WORLD Published October 08,2022 Subscribe