Ukrainian president says Russian annexation null, void

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Tuesday that declares Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine null and void.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to annex Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, especially Crimea since 2014, is invalid, according to the decree.

They have no legal consequences, it added.

Zelenskyy also signed a decree earlier that said there will be no negotiations with Putin.

The latest move by Kyiv came after the Russian parliament ratified agreements on annexing the Ukrainian regions.

Putin signed agreements last Friday with separatist authorities of the breakaway Ukrainian regions on joining Russia, following referendums held Sept. 23 - 27.

The vote came more than seven months into Russia's war against Ukraine that began Feb. 24.