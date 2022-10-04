NATO CHIEF CONDEMNS NORTH KOREAS MISSILE LAUNCHES, URGES DIPLOMACY

NATO has criticized North Korea for conducting a series of missile launches in recent days and called on the autocratic regime to engage in diplomacy on Tuesday.



"I strongly condemn North Korea's dangerous and destabilising missile tests," the alliance's leader Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter.



The missile tests violate United Nations Security Resolutions, Stoltenberg said, adding North Korea must abandon the country's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.



NATO stands in solidarity with Japan, South Korea and the alliance's partners New Zealand and Australia, Stoltenberg said.



