New island appears in Pacific after underwater eruption

A new island appeared in the midst of the Pacific Ocean following an underwater volcano, known as Home Reef, erupted after 16 years.

On September 10, 2022, lavas and rocks started to leak into the ocean 25 kilometers off the southeast Late Island, while vapor and ashes appeared on the surface of the waves.

A few days later, engineers of the Tonga Geological Services (TGS) announced that the island has increased six times its size, expanding to 24,000-meter square.

Since 1852, Home Reef has produced islands five times, some reaching between 50-70 meters in height. In 1984, the island even had a small lake.

The satellite images of the recent eruption of Home Reef capture the formation of the new island with astonishing detail. The image was shared by NASA also, using the data of the United States Geological Survey in September 14.

Since September 25, there were no additional warning of volcanic ash or vapor in that portion of the Pacific, meaning it is possible that Home Reef is stopped for now.