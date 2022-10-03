Zelensky says Ukraine forces liberated Arkhanhelske, Myrolyubivka in Kherson region

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukraine's forces have liberated the small settlements of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka in the Kherson region.

Zelensky mentioned the two settlements when thanking in his nightly address specific units of Ukrainian forces for distinguishing themselves on the frontline.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

Earlier in his address Zelensky said, without providing detail, that the success of Ukraine's forces is not limited to Lyman in the Donetsk region.