Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blames unrest on a US-Israeli 'conspiracy'

"These riots are an operation programmed by the US, the Zionist regime (Israel) and Iranian traitors abroad to torpedo the security of the country," Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed in his comments.