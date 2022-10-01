 Contact Us
News World Video of a hurricane shark in streets of Fort Myers goes viral

Video of a hurricane shark in streets of Fort Myers goes viral

These videos would normally later get proven wrong, but this time experts have said that it was real. The shark's fins could be seen on the video as it was swimming in the shallow waters of Fort Myers aftert the Hurricane Ian.

A News WORLD
Published October 01,2022
Subscribe
VIDEO OF A HURRICANE SHARK IN STREETS OF FORT MYERS GOES VIRAL

A recent video of a shark swimming through the streets of Fort Myers went viral on Wednesday on the social media.

These videos would normally later get proven wrong, but this time experts have said that it was real.

The shark's fins could be seen on the video as it was swimming in the shallow waters of Fort Myers aftert the Hurricane Ian.

Dominic Cameratta, the man who captured the shark on camera, said the Associated Press that he believed it was approximately 1 meters long.

"Young bull sharks are common inhabitants of low salinity waters—rivers, estuaries, subtropical embayments—and often appear in similar videos in FL water bodies connected to the sea such as coastal canals and ponds," George Burgess, who used to run the Florida Museum of Natural History's shark program, said to the AP.

"Assuming the location and date attributes are correct, it is likely this shark was swept shoreward with the rising seas."

Boats in the streets, cars in the sea: Fort Myers Beach pummeled by Ian BOATS IN THE STREETS, CARS IN THE SEA: FORT MYERS BEACH PUMMELED BY IAN