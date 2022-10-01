Video of a hurricane shark in streets of Fort Myers goes viral

A recent video of a shark swimming through the streets of Fort Myers went viral on Wednesday on the social media.

These videos would normally later get proven wrong, but this time experts have said that it was real.

The shark's fins could be seen on the video as it was swimming in the shallow waters of Fort Myers aftert the Hurricane Ian.

Dominic Cameratta, the man who captured the shark on camera, said the Associated Press that he believed it was approximately 1 meters long.

@Gutfeldfox somehow a shark ended up in a Fort Myers neighborhood during Hurricane Ian.. 😬 pic.twitter.com/l3WbzgNQHj — Brad Habuda (@BradHabuda) September 28, 2022

"Young bull sharks are common inhabitants of low salinity waters—rivers, estuaries, subtropical embayments—and often appear in similar videos in FL water bodies connected to the sea such as coastal canals and ponds," George Burgess, who used to run the Florida Museum of Natural History's shark program, said to the AP.

"Assuming the location and date attributes are correct, it is likely this shark was swept shoreward with the rising seas."