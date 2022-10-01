Netherlands to summon Russian ambassador for annexation of 4 more Ukrainian regions by Moscow

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said his country will summon the Russian ambassador because of the annexation of four more Ukrainian regions, media reports said Friday.

The envoy will be told that the Netherlands finds the annexations completely unacceptable and illegal, said public broadcaster NOS, citing the minister.

"Let's realize what is happening here: a referendum is being held in a country that is not of Russia and that is in no way acceptable," he said.

"We will continue to supply arms to Ukraine," Hoekstra added, adding that other countries should also make clear that support to Kyiv would continue.

Callings the threat of nuclear weapons "very worrying," he said, "We have to take into account very terrible scenarios."

Hoekstra noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin, once again, choose to walk the path of escalation.

Ukraine's Russian-occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson held referendums on joining Russia on Sept. 23 - 27.

Around 98% of voters chose to join Russia, Moscow claimed, but the results were highly disputed and dismissed by Ukraine and its Western allies.

The polls have been widely condemned by the international community, with European nations and the US calling them a "sham," and saying they are a violation of international law.

Shortly after Russia formally annexed the regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an application for NATO membership under an accelerated procedure.



