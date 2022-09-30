Kenya’s new leader William Ruto opens 13th parliament

President William Ruto, addressing the bicameral parliament for its first sitting on Thursday, vowed to transform the East African country during five years in office.

Ruto congratulated the members of the 13th parliament following the Aug. 9 general elections.

"This Parliament has recorded the highest number of re-elected MPs ever.

"In the National Assembly, a record 193 members have been re-elected, 50 more than in 2017, while in the Senate, 17 senators have been re-elected," he noted.

Ruto also said another key milestone is the election of women legislators into single-member constituencies.

"In this year's election, 29 women were elected members of the National Assembly, six more than in 2017," he added.

Ruto promised to lead an administration dedicated to delivering a just and fair government for all Kenyans.





