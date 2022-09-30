Biden says Nord Stream leaks were a 'deliberate act of sabotage'

US President Joe Biden has called the leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines a "deliberate act of sabotage" and said the United States is working to determine what happened.



"We're gonna send the divers down to find out exactly what happened," Biden added. "We don't know that yet."



"Let me say this, it was a deliberate act of sabotage," the US President asserted, the first time he has made such a remark.



Authorities in Sweden and Denmark, believe that at least two explosions with the force of an explosive charge probably weighing several hundred kilograms caused the leaks in the Baltic Sea gas pipelines.



Biden accused Russia of "pumping out disinformation and lies."



Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously blamed the West for the leaks.



Biden called on people not to listen to Putin, noting that the Russian leader's claims are "not true."



