Greek PM Mitsotakis vows to further beef up military spending amid tensions with Türkiye

Greece 's prime minister on Thursday pledged to further bolster the country's military spending amid ongoing tensions with Türkiye over Athens arming Aegean Sea islands that are supposed to have non-military status.

During a naming ceremony for a new fast attack missile craft of the Greek Navy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed that strengthening the country's armed forces would be a priority of his conservative-nationalist government.

Referring to recent big-ticket arms deals, including for the modernization of US-made F-16 fighter jets and purchase of FDI-type frigates and Rafael warplanes from France, Mitsotakis said that "every Greek weapon is a means of deterrence."

He also revealed that the new arms purchases and recruitment for the Greek military were being done in the face of profound financial difficulties.

The Greek premier's address came as his government struggles against record inflation and declining purchasing power.

Inflation in the country currently stands at over 11%, a three-decade high.

According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSAT), natural gas prices soared 261.3% annually, while electricity prices were up 38.5%, as were those for heating oil by 65.1%.

Turkish military drones recently recorded the deployment of Greek armored vehicles on the islands of Midilli (Lesvos) and Sisam (Samos), which Ankara maintains is in violation of international law. The footage was released on Sunday.

Türkiye on Monday summoned the Greek ambassador and called for an end to violations on Aegean islands and the restoration of their non-military status, according to the Foreign Ministry.

In a note, the ministry said the deployment was another violation of Greece's obligations under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Treaty of Paris, which required that the islands be demilitarized.